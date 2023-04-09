Robert Fripp's touching remembrance of King Crimson bassist John Wetton

Last October, at an event at The Magic Bag in Ferndale, Michigan, Robert Fripp was asked how he and bassist John Wetton (King Crimson, Uriah Heap, Asia, U.K., Roxy Music) met and how did John come to be in King Crimson.

Fripp's answer is surprisingly choked up as he recounts John's important contribution during the 1972-75 incarnation of the band. Wetton died of complications from colorectal cancer in 2017.

Wetton has always had a soft spot in my heart for his role in creating what for me is one of the most beautiful songs of all time, Starless.

A few other Wetton KC favorites: