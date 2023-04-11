Little Richard documentary looks at the life and career of the Black queer rock 'n' roll icon

Now here's a must-see documentary: Little Richard: I Am Everything explores the life and career of the trailblazing rock 'and 'n' roll pioneer, Little Richard. Known for his flamboyant appearance, high-energy performances, and sexually charged anthems, he profoundly influenced other music legends like Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, James Brown, Jimi Hendrix, Michael Jackson, and Prince. The film looks at the Black queer artist who pushed boundaries and left an indelible mark on the music industry. (KQED)

Director Lisa Cortés' Sundance opening night documentary LITTLE RICHARD: I AM EVERYTHING tells the story of the Black queer origins of rock n' roll, exploding the whitewashed canon of American pop music to reveal the innovator – the originator – Richard Penniman. Through a wealth of archive and performance that brings us into Richard's complicated inner world, the film unspools the icon's life story with all its switchbacks and contradictions. In interviews with family, musicians, and cutting-edge Black and queer scholars, the film reveals how Richard created an art form for ultimate self-expression, yet what he gave to the world he was never able to give to himself. Throughout his life, Richard careened like a shiny cracked pinball between God, sex and rock n' roll. The world tried to put him in a box, but Richard was an omni being who contained multitudes – he was unabashedly everything.

Catch one-night-only showings of Little Richard: I Am Everything on Tuesday, April 11. The documentary will be available in more theaters and on digital platforms starting April 21.