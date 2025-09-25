Watch The Onion's trailer for "Jeffrey Epstein: Bad Pedophile"

The Onion is releasing a 20-minute mockumentary called "Jeffrey Epstein: Bad Pedophile." Here's the trailer.

Launching in theaters on October 2 before moving online, the film blends biopic and true crime elements with absurdist humor. Onion CEO Ben Collins told Wired, "There's this big gap where information should be. We thought it would be very funny to fill it with complete fucking nonsense."

