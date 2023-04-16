In this Dicebreaker video, Maddie Cullen previews 20 RPGs coming to the tabletop this year. The Monty Python game, which blew up on Kickstarter, will be released. We will also see a six edition of Chaosium's Arthurian classic, Pendragon, a new 40K RPG, Imperium Maledictum, an investigation-type game that explores the inner workings of the Imperium, a Gloomhaven RPG, a Hieronymous Bosch RPG(!), and more.
20 RPGs to look for in 2023
