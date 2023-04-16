20 RPGs to look for in 2023

Gareth Branwyn

In this Dicebreaker video, Maddie Cullen previews 20 RPGs coming to the tabletop this year. The Monty Python game, which blew up on Kickstarter, will be released. We will also see a six edition of Chaosium's Arthurian classic, Pendragon, a new 40K RPG, Imperium Maledictum, an investigation-type game that explores the inner workings of the Imperium, a Gloomhaven RPG, a Hieronymous Bosch RPG(!), and more.