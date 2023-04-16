Donna Burke teases upcoming Metal Gear Solid 3 remake

2004's Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is still considered one of the best games ever made. It's packed with tiny details, features an all-star cast of villains and a tight, James Bond-inspired story that still nonetheless manages to raise questions about nationalism and the military-industrial complex in that special way only Kojima can. It's a shame, then, that it's not accessible on modern hardware… but may soon change. Prolific voice actress and singer Donna Burke, who provided the vocals for Metal Gear Solid V's theme, recently Tweeted a picture of herself in the studio holding a Snake Eater-branded folder:

It could just be nothing, true. Maybe it's just a piece of merch she owns? She has, after all, sung Snake Eater's theme live a few times. To that, I present you with this detail from another post Burke made, demonstrating that she is, indeed, recording another rendition of Snake Eater.

👀 Donna Burke is recording Snake Eater in a studio



MGS3 remake seems imminent now 🐍 https://t.co/3qHTYLODp5 pic.twitter.com/vfD9L7CNKS — Alicia Tai 🌸 (@kubuskwal) April 15, 2023

As Alicia Tai says in her Tweet, a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake seems all but confirmed by now, and would line up with Konami's (alleged) renewed commitment to gaming. The blueprint is there, but without Hideo Kojima's involvement, one could be forgiven for being wary.