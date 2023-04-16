Man creates floating tree optical illusion

Howard Lee is the mastermind behind this floating tree optical illusion. Watch his step by step process here. Lee begins by wrapping a sheet of canvas around the girth of the tree, and then paints it to blend in with its surroundings. The end result makes it look as if the tree is chopped in half, with the upper-half floating in mid-air. I wonder if the birds and squirrels were confused when they came upon this sight.

From Instagram:

"Manhattan tree illusion work by @howard__lee"

(screenshot from video)