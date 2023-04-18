Abigail Disney and other Patriotic Millionaires stand outside Capitol with message: "Tax us!" (video)

Today is April 18th, and former Blackrock executive Morris Pearl, standing at a "Tax Day press conference" in front of the U.S. Capitol with Dr. Abigail Disney and about a dozen other millionaires, has a message for Congress:

"I'm the Chair of the Board of Patriotic Millionaires. We are a group of hundreds of wealthy Americans … with one request for America's lawmakers in there: Tax us! We want to pay higher taxes." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

In other words, as the wealthy organization's banner shouts, "Tax the rich!"

From the Patriotic Millionaires website:

The Patriotic Millionaires share a profound concern about the destabilizing level of economic and political inequality in America, the root cause of our current social unrest. We seek to reform our country's political economy so that it naturally generates greater economic and political equality, the preconditions for a stable, prosperous nation. We center our work on three "First Principles": Equal Political Representation, a Livable Minimum Wage and a Fair Tax system. The group first came together in 2010 to demand an end to the Bush tax cuts for millionaires, instantly sparking the public's attention. …

Pearl: I'm joined by Dr. Abigail Disney and a few other dozen members of patriotic millionaires here today with one request for America's lawmakers in there: tax us.

We want to pay higher taxes pic.twitter.com/nihN9DQhBS — Acyn (@Acyn) April 18, 2023

