Watch man use rolling office chair bases as rollerskates

Watch this wild performance by Ilia Savosin, an incredibly talented inline skater. He usually posts videos like this one, where he's wearing inline skates and performing pretty wild tricks. But here, he's wearing skates made out of the bottom of rolling office chairs. I would literally break both of my ankles if I tried this. He's terrific, though—check it out. And for more of Ilia's incredibly talented skating, check out his Instagram.

If you want to see the folks at Braille Skateboarding trying their best to recreate Ilia's office chair skating, check out this YouTube video (spoiler alert: they're nowhere near as good as Ilia, but they try hard, and the video is hilarious).