Bacon grease conundrum solved: quick and easy cleanup with aluminum foil

I like to reuse bacon grease to fry things in, but if you don't, this tip for getting rid of it might come in handy. Pouring the grease down the drain can clog the pipe, and throwing it in the trash can melt plastic and create a mess. Allowing the grease to solidify in the skillet also comes with its own set of problems. So, what can you do? Try the technique shown in the video below. Put a sheet of aluminum foil in your kitchen sink, mold a pocket shape in the drain, and pour the grease into it. When the grease hardens, lift out the foil, wrap it up, and dispose of it.