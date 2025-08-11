Company turns atmospheric CO2 into real butter

A Batavia, Illinois company called Savor has figured out how to turn carbon dioxide drawn from the atmosphere and hydrogen from water into fat that is molecularly identical to the butterfat in sticks from the dairy aisle. The product browns, melts, and tastes like the real thing, the company says, and its ingredient label is short: the lab-made fat, water, sunflower lecithin, and natural flavor and color, reports CBS News.

Traditional production of fats and oils is responsible for roughly 7 percent of global greenhouse-gas emissions. Savor's process, according to its published life-cycle analysis, releases no greenhouse gases and needs about one-thousandth of the land used by conventional agriculture.

Backed by Breakthrough Energy Ventures—an investment fund founded by Bill Gates—the company plans to launch chocolates made with its butter in the 2025 holiday season and to bring a consumer butter product to market by 2027.

