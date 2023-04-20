Check out the enigmatic trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

To quote John Locke–the bald dude from Lost, not the philosopher–"There are two sides; one is light, and one is dark." Or, to quote a more respected source of wisdom than a largely forgotten television series from the early 2000s, let's look at the Tao Te Ching's perspective on dichotomy.

Being and non-being create each other.

Difficult and easy support each other.

Long and short define each other.

High and low depend on each other.

In the world of Kaiju cinema, the two beings that define each other are King Kong and Godzilla. Both monsters have transcended their native medium of film and become pop culture icons the world over. Back in 2021, Godzilla and King Kong had an epic clash for the ages that served as the life raft for blockbuster movies during the pandemic. In the video linked above, you can check out the enigmatic teaser trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong.