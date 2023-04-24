6-year-old kid cartwheels to first base in tee-ball game

This six-year-old girl is in a league of her own. At her first tee-ball game, Mattea DiGirolamo of Kenilworth, New Jersey went to first base in style—by performing a cartwheel! On April 8, her proud father, Sal DiGirolamo, posted the fun clip of her now-viral move with the caption, "There's no cartwheels in baseball!!!!" (Here's a video of her move shot from a different angle.)

He later told NJ Advance Media, "I am really proud of her for being herself and having fun in the moment that was captured so perfectly. It really shows how special her personality is, and I am glad she put a smile on so many faces."

NJ.com:

In addition to her prowess in gymnastics and burgeoning T-ball fame, Mattea is also a yellow belt in karate and won an award for top cookie seller in Girl Scouts, her father said.

(Neatorama)