The Magnetic Termite Mounds of Litchfield Park

In Litchfield National Park, Australia, 6 foot towers built by termites jut out from the ground. A termite mound is a delightful little house made from spit, sand, and feces. Termite mounds contain a complex ventilation system that allows the colony to survive underground.

While some termite mounds, known as the cathedral termite mounds, can reach 26 feet high, the magnetic termite mounds can reach about 6.5 feet. Either way, I'm impressed that such tiny bugs can make homes that are so much taller than they are. If you ever get a chance to visit the Litchfield National Park, this is surely a sight worth seeing!