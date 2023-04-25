Mexican Navy intercepts 10,000 tequila bottles filled with liquid meth

Mexico's Navy spotted 11,520 tequila bottles filled with liquid methamphetamine on a dock at the port city of Manzanillo. According to authorities, the total haul was around 10 tons of meth. From CBS News:

Photos of the seizure show a dog alerting inspectors to cardboard boxes of glass bottles full of a brownish liquid, consistent with the color of "añejo," or aged tequila. The labels on the bottles were not visible[…]

Mexico has become a major producer of meth, and drug smugglers frequently are stopped at the border with liquid meth in their windshield washer fluid or other containers in their cars.