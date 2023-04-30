Taquitos.net is the ultimate database of obscure snack foods

Taquitos.net is a gigantic database of both popular and obscure snacks. You can search by brand, flavor, and snack type. You can also read people's reviews of various snacks, search reviews by years, and search through the reviews for the best ever and worst ever snacks. I immediately went to the pork rinds section, as those are a favorite of mine (vegans, don't come at me!), and I was presented with 83 different brands of pork rinds. Talk about decision overload. Even if you're a strict 3 meal a day type of person and don't plan on snacking in the near future, the detailed organization of this website makes it a lot of fun to explore.