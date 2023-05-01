Theo Katzman's new album, "Be the Wheel," is out

Theo Katzman, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and member of the group Vulfpeck recently released his new album Be the Wheel.

I saw him perform at Terminal 5 in New York City (with Vulfpeck bandmate Joe Dart on bass) over the weekend, and the show enthralled the packed house. He has a fantastic energy, and his voice, which can reach emotional heights with soaring falsettos, were in perfect service to his great songs.

In a touching moment, he sang his new song "Nobody Loves You Like Your Mother," to his mother, who was in the audience.

Here's the video for the title track on the new album, "Be the Wheel."

And here's my favorite song from his previous album, "Best."

I saw him at Brooklyn Steel in New York City in February 2020, as Theo toured in support of that album, Modern Johnny Sings: Songs in the Age of Vibe, and this video is the entirety of that show.

My favorite moment was the Lee Pardini keyboard solo during the song "Lily of Casablanca." The room absolutely levitated. The song starts at 42:29.