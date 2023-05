This 1988 standard covers what the Proclaimers would do for you, which mainly involves a lot of walking and havering. In addition to a pumping beat, this song is the reason why all of Gen X learned that havering means to get drunk and talk out one's ass.

And when I haver, hey I know I'm gonna be

I'm gonna be the man who's havering to you

Bonus:

Featured Image: YouTube/Frog Leap Studios