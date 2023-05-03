Gold Medal flour recalled for possible salmonella

Good Homes Magazine recently presented the dessert trends forecast that's published by "Pinterest Predicts," which is based partly on an analysis of what folks are pinning on their Pinterest boards. So, what's hot? Daisy cupcakes and wildflower cupcakes are pretty popular, and the "herbal apothecary aesthetic" is absolutely surging.

But if you've bought flour recently to get in on any of these baking trends, you might want to check to see if it's part of a new recall that has been linked to salmonella. The FDA explains:

General Mills today announced a voluntary national recall of two-, five- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with a "better if used by" date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. The recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella Infantis, which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product. This recall affects two date codes of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour in the five- and ten pound bags and two date codes of Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour in the two- and five-pound bags. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall.

Read the rest of the recall here. And happy (and safe) baking!