Man who "nearly" shot child who rang his doorbell apologizes after his boast goes viral

I'd like to take you back to the halcyon days of yesterday, when a post by an angry meteorologist made the rounds on social media.

That's right: trying to get help finding your cat is now apparently a valid reason to be killed arbitrarily, according to Chris here. Despite his horrifying disregard for human life, he refused to back down when called out, apparently making further threats to the little girl who was, again, just trying to look for her cat. It took tremendous backlash for him to even consider walking it back, finally issuing a lukewarm apology.