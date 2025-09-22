Zuckerberg's Meta AI glasses repeatedly fail live demo; embarrass him onstage

I sure love living in a system that allows self-absorbed billionaires to waste endless resources on crowbarring tech no one wants or cares about into our lives. After the Metaverse was an abject failure and a good chunk of Meta AI staff were laid off, Facebook boss and skinsuit enthusiast Mark Zuckerberg is back with the next innovation that'll totally change our lives, no really, for real this time.

The Google Glasses might have been literally laughed off the market back in the early 2010s, but Zuckerberg has never been afraid of a costly, useless pursuit before, so why stop now? Meta's new AI-powered smart glasses, which Zuckerberg has said will leave non-users at a "cognitive disadvantage", will run you a cool $800. This would be extortionate even if they actually worked. At a recent developer event, the glasses failed failed every single live demo the Zuck threw at them to hilarious effect:

If they fail this hard in curated test environments where every variable except the AI itself is controlled, that doesn't bode well for their application in real life. It might be time for Zuckerberg to move onto his next vanity project already.