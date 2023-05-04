DNA test uncovers Andy Samberg's adopted mother's birth family on 'Finding Your Roots'

Andy Samberg's mother, who was adopted at birth, has been on a lifelong quest to find her biological family. When Samberg was invited to participate in the PBS genealogy show "Finding Your Roots," he asked for their help in locating his mother's birth relatives. Through deep research and DNA testing, her biological family's history was successfully identified! In this clip, host Henry Louis Gates Jr. reveals the emotional news, and photos of his grandmother, to Samberg. Get out the tissues, this is a real tearjerker.