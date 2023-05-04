Republicans no longer seeking to ban individual books go after the whole library

The war on books escalates, and the public library system is under assault. The Christian Fascist end goal seems to be church control over information, with Christian Fascists curating what we can read.

Libraries are losing funding around the country, with the trend being so popular that Missouri's State Secretary has started issuing administrative rules before his State's lawmakers can even define the policy. Interestingly, this censorship is cast as "Citizen Control" over what can be distributed in libraries. This will certainly not help bridge our regional differences when what we are allowed to learn differs in Red and Blue states. However, Florida seems well on its way to teaching alternate, fictional history.

https://twitter.com/RepClayHiggins/status/1638962109688999945

This is how it happens. Republicans got so good at banning books they're taking out the whole library system.

NPR: