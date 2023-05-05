Huge swarm of bees prevent Delta flight from taking off

A swarm of bees prevented a Delta Air Lines flight from taking off on Wednesday from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. The bees gathered for a rest on the tip of the airplane's wing and even blowing exhaust on them didn't motivate the insects to move. After several hours, the pilot fired up the engines and the bees took that as their cue to buzz off, according to one passenger who livetweeted her experience. Worth noting, this has happened before.

Close up of the bees on the wing pic.twitter.com/XodD4Z2kgi — Anjali Enjeti (she/her) (@AnjaliEnjeti) May 3, 2023

The rumor is that Delta does not have another plane available for us to take. Really hoping the captain's plan will work. I don't think they teach this sort of thing in flight school. — Anjali Enjeti (she/her) (@AnjaliEnjeti) May 3, 2023 (via CBS News)