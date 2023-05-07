The Complete Carl Barks Disney Library

Fantagraphics has been doing a great service to humankind by producing a serially-published multi-volume set of all the comic book work cartoonist Carl Barks did on Donald Duck and Uncle Scrooge in the 1940s-1960s.

The Carl Barks duck comics are considered by many (including me) to be among the very finest comic books ever made. And they're hilarious.

24 (!) volumes have been published so far, and they're not published strictly in chronological order (volumes 1-3, which would contain Barks's early and mid-1940s work, haven't been published yet), so the next volume to be published will be Volume 28, Uncle Scrooge: "Cave of Ali Baba," which will contain comics from the early 1960s.

Fantagraphics has done a fantastic job reprinting these, with beautiful reproduction, colors and commentary. My only complaint is that they now revise the dialog to be more palatable to modern sensibilities. This may be necessary for the marketing to children and libraries, but it certainly goes against the principles of faithful reproduction for history and adult comics lovers.

You can pre-order Uncle Scrooge: "Cave of Ali Baba," due out next month, here.