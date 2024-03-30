Watch a 100-year-old book deconstructed and restored

Sophia Bogel is an author, teacher, and book restorer. Watch her take us through the fascinating process of deconstructing and restoring a 100-year-old book.

Bogel shows us how restoring an old, fragile book is an incredibly delicate undertaking, and one wrong move can result in the entire book being ruined.

Restoring a 100-year-old book can often take 8-12 hours. Bogel says it feels like "book surgery" when she's in the midst of this process. Bogel's work, although labor intensive and nerve wracking, seems like a deeply rewarding craft to practice.