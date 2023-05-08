Carl Sagan: a lovely and powerful new short film and automaton installation about the urgency of environmental action (video)

"Life is something rare, and precious. There is something extraordinary about the planet we are privileged to live on." In the 1980s, visionary astronomer and science educator Carl Sagan raised the alarm about climate change, destruction of our natural world, and the urgency of environmental action to protect our future. The new short film above—from UN Global Compact, AlmapBBDO, and Boiler Filmes—features clips of Sagan's speeches accompanied by a lovely tape-loop soundtrack by Amulets. The animal automatons were created by Argentine artist Pablo Lavezzari and are powered by the reel-to-reel tape machine.

The installation was displayed at the Bolsa de Arte gallery in São Paulo and is expected to tour globally later this year.

(via carlsagandotcom/Instagram)