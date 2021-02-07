Tape Wizard, a mini-doc about tape-loops musician, Randall Taylor, aka Amulets

Gareth Branwyn

We've covered Amulets before, the tape-loops music project of Randall Taylor. This ten-minute mini-doc, done by a Killian Vidourek, follows Randall around Portland for the week leading up to the release of his album, Between Distant and Remote.

Image: YouTube