Don't go fishing with a gun; use your crossbow instead

"Shooting fish in a barrel" is a metaphor, not a sport. Game wardens in Garden City, Kansas busted some idiot who went fishing in a lake with a gun, specifically a 9mm handgun outfitted with a laser sight. Besides being stupid, it's also illegal.

"Shooting at a body of water can be a dangerous activity because bullets can ricochet off the surface of the water," Kansas Wildlife & Parks Game Wardens posted on Facebook. "Nonsport fish may be taken only with fishing pole and line, trotlines, setlines, gig, crossbow or bow and arrow with a line attached."

Haven't they ever heard of noodling!?