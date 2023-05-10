After anti-LBGTQ+ parents had a school play canceled, students raised $75k to put it on anyways

One student, Tristan Wasserman, a senior at Carroll who was vocal in support of continuing to put on the play when it was originally canceled, announced the independent production in the video.

"No matter what the reason, we've decided to put on the canceled play ourselves, along with some supportive adults in the community," Wasserman said. "We've got to fight back against the bullies."

As of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign has reached nearly $75,000 in donations.

Freeman said she had no idea what to expect when they put the campaign up. She knew it was asking for a lot of money and wasn't sure if the community would rally behind them.

"Seeing that people have been so generous and so wanting to help us out, it's heartwarming because I just didn't expect it," Freeman said.