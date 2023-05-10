Group spreads "Random Acts of Crochet Kindness"

Jennifer Sandlin

The world should could benefit from more random acts of kindness. While the official "Random Acts of Kindness Day" is only once a year (in 2023 it was February 17), the group "Random Acts of Crochet Kindness" celebrates every day. It's a group of folks around the world who crochet tiny cute things and leave them in public places for others to find. Their hope is to bring a little joy into the world, one tiny act of crochet kindness at a time. One example is from Twitter user "One Classy Hooker," from Lincoln, Nebraska, who tweeted a photo of her first random act of crochet kindness, a cute little "positive potato": 

I joined this FB group, "Random Acts of Crochet Kindness" and decided to join in the fun! I had my first mammogram today (yay 40!) & left a little positive potato for someone to find.

To find out more, check out their Facebook page