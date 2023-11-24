Watch "Siegfried and Joy" perform their infectiously happy magic, to the delight of audiences across the globe

If you need a laugh to jolt you out of your post-holiday food coma, check out these videos by Berlin-based magicians "Siegfried and Joy." No, that's not a typo! Nico Donner (who goes by "Siegfried d'Amour") and Joy Leslie (the "Joy" of Siegfried and Joy, of course) travel the world doing their own particular style of magic, which mainly consists of holding up large fabric makeshift curtains (which are often a shimmery gold color) in various public places (trains, subway stations, parks, streets) and then shaking them dramatically before tossing them aside for the big reveal. When the curtains come down, random people from the general public either appear or disappear, much to the delight of the unsuspecting (and sometimes confused) participants and the audiences that gather. When they post the short videos on their social media, they are often backed by Céline Dion's rousing song, "It's all coming back to me now," which perfectly captures the joy of the moment.

I agree wholeheartedly with user DirtyWaterWookie, who commented on one of the duo's recent Instagram posts:

These never get old. It's like a joke that keeps getting funnier each time you tell it.

Keep spreading your magic, Siegfried and Joy! See more from the pair on their Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.