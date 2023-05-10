White supremacist-loving Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers blunders in restraining order case (video)

Wendy Rogers, the Arizona state senator best known for her fawning praise of neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes, pushing Big Lie disinformation, and calling for the deaths of her political opponents, is currently in cour trying to keep a restraining order against a reporter who knocked on her door.

In this court exchange, a lawyer for the Arizona Capitol Times easily gets Rogers to admit that she herself has knocked on tens of thousands of strangers' homes while campaigning.

Here's the transcript:

Wendy Rogers

No explanation justifies someone coming to my private residence whether or not I answer their inquiry on text.

Attorney

How many times have you run for public office in the state of Arizona?

Wendy Rogers

I have run in six cycles.

Attorney

And during those cycles, I presume you had campaign staff.

Wendy Rogers

It would depend on the scope of the campaign, but I'm a frugal campaigner, so very few staff, if any.

Attorney

Did you go out and search for votes yourself?

Wendy Rogers

Affirmative. I've knocked on tens of thousands of doors. More than you can imagine.

Attorney

Did all those people invite you to knock on their door?

Wendy Rogers

Ah! I went as a campaigner, and they could have said to leave if possible. What I would do is leave my card and identify myself as someone who is campaigning for office.