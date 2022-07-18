Republican campaign ad stands up for mass shooters' rights

Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, who was censured after threatening to "personally destroy" her Republican opponents at a white nationalist convention earlier this year, is an advocate for mass shooters. The far-right MAGA politician, who recently blamed the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings on "false flag" operations run by the Feds instead of 18-year-old guys with access to assault weapons, checks all the boxes in her latest campaign ad below:

"Opposes all red flag confiscation laws." Check.

"Firearms manufacturers and retailers are essential businesses." Check.

18 and up should be able to carry concealed weapons on campus. Check.

Landlords and HOAs should not be able to restrict firearm possession. Check.

Federal gun laws should not be enforced. Check.