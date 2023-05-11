The Wicker Man celebrates its 50th anniversary

The Wicker Man is back, with a brand new 4K restoration, to celebrate its 50th birthday. Studiocanal has also released a new trailer, and it's super fantastically creeptastic! The film will return to the big screen across the UK on June 21, the Summer Solstice. The StudiocanalUK YouTube page explains:

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the folk-horror classic, STUDIOCANAL is delighted to release a brand new trailer.

Reborn in glorious 4K, THE WICKER MAN: THE FINAL CUT will return to UK cinemas this Summer Solstice, June 21 with a series of special one night only screenings that will feature Exclusive 50th Anniversary Event footage screening before the film.

The 50th Anniversary Event took place at Picturehouse Central in London on May 1st and was a star-studded on-stage celebration of the film. Presented by Edith Bowman, the on-stage show included guest of honour, actress Britt Ekland, associate musical director from the film Gary Carpenter, the family of the director Robin Hardy, fans of THE WICKER MAN: acclaimed writer/actor Reece Shearsmith and chief film critic at The Independent newspaper: Clarisse Loughrey, as well as an exclusive musical performance by Broadside Hacks, covering 4 tracks from the iconic soundtrack.

In the 50 years since its original release, THE WICKER MAN has achieved true cult status as one of the most revered horror films in cinema history, despite a difficult production and heavily cut original theatrical release. The search for the fabled missing scenes has only added to the myth surrounding a film that still inspires filmmakers to this day. THE WICKER MAN was directed by Robin Hardy and has a cast featuring Edward Woodward, Christopher Lee, Britt Ekland and Diane Cilento. The film tells the chilling story of a puritan Police Sergeant who arrives on a remote Scottish Island in search of a missing girl only to find the Pagan locals claiming she never existed. THE WICKER MAN is also much celebrated for its soundtrack, composed by Paul Giovanni and overseen by Gary Carpenter, featuring haunting reworkings of traditional British folk songs.