13 year old brother uses slingshot to defend 8-year-old sister from would-be kidnapper

When someone emerged from the woods behind their home and tried to abduct his 8-year-old sister, hunting mushrooms in their yard, a 13-year-old boy in Alpena Township, Michigan, used his slingshot to help her fend him off. The alleged attacker, 17, was found hiding nearby with "obvious wounds" inflicted by the weapon.

During an interview with detectives, police allege the suspect admitted that he planned on severely beating the child. The suspect was lodged at the Alpena County Jail and was arraigned Thursday on one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of assault and battery. Despite being a juvenile, the suspect is being charged as an adult. His identity has not been released publicly and bond was set at $150,000 cash surety.He is due back in court on May 17, for a probable cause conference.

I always wanted a slingshot when I was a kid and I never did get one! I vaguely recall that we called them catapults on our side of the pond.