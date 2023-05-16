Bicyclist heckles white supremacist who keeps forgetting his speech (video)

As the marching white supremacist group Patriot Front spread their hate in Washington on Sunday, one of its speakers kept forgetting his speech, giving a man who showed up on a red bicycle the perfect opportunity to heckle the hell out of him. Which he did, in spades.

"Hi! Hi fascists," the heckler, Joe Flood, started off, waving at the disgruntled MAGA marchers. "No one likes you. Your mom hates you. … You were the losers of your high school class. … You're sloppy. … You are not even matching. … You all got different types of pants on. … Cargo pants are out. … Reclaim your virginity. …"

As the neo-Nazi kept trying to remember his lines, Flood asked, "Why can't you memorize your speech? … You look like General Custer's illegitimate son." And the Custer remark really seemed to hit a chord, Flood recalled, according to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.

"The guy sighed and looked at me," he said. "And I thought, 'I got you. I got in your head. Now get out of my town."

(See video below, posted by MSNBC. Heckling starts at :40)

Front page thumbnail image: MSNBC