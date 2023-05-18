Man arrested for sending 1,500 origami cranes and threatening letters to driving school

Police in Kobe City, Japan arrested a 22-year-old gentleman for allegedly sending more than a dozen threatening letters and a case of 1,500 origami cranes to a driving school he previously attended.

The letters apparently encouraged the recipient to "Die!" or, at the very least, "Quit your job now!" The cranes were just traditional origami sculptures that he made "to calm him down." He apparently told police that "folding them helped to calm him down."

From SoraNews24:

Police used surveillance video to track the suspect down and found that he was a former student of the driving school who had failed to get his truck driver's license last year. After his arrest, the man admitted to the crime and said that he had gotten "angry at their poor teaching style."

(via Fark)