Origami Simulator does the folding for you

The Origami Simulator is more than just a 3D website that does the virtual folding for you (all at once), though it has plenty of built-in classic designs to make it fun. It illustrates topology and mechanical strain, showing where the paper's hurtin' and instantly accomplishing things that would be prohibitively difficult with physical paper.

This app allows you to simulate how any origami crease pattern will fold. It may look a little different from what you typically think of as "origami" – rather than folding paper in a set of sequential steps, this simulation attempts to fold every crease simultaneously. It does this by iteratively solving for small displacements in the geometry of an initially flat sheet due to forces exerted by creases. You can read more about it in our paper: