The Japanese developers of Fighting Baseball (1995) didn't want to pay for licensing the real names of professional American baseball players so they made up a bunch of names that sounded American:

Maybe they should have used this list of even more awesome names of 17th- and 18th-century Quakers:

Or, mix and match! I'd choose Bobson Dugnutt as pitcher, and Experience Cuppage as catcher. Wilde Wilde would be shortstop, and Mario McRlawain would be first baseman.

