Mother of Parkland shooting victim writes a new children's book about her child's murder

Patricia Oliver lost her son, 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver, in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018. Since then, Oliver has committed herself to the cause of gun reform in America — and her latest effort involves an adorably horrific children's book that depicts the events of the day in cartoonishly gruesome detail. As she told ABC News:

This is presented like a children's book because we believe that politicians need to understand in … any possible way the issue can be presented to them. This time, maybe they can understand better, because it's like we're talking to their own kids, but we're talking to them. To see if they understand the pain — and the importance.

You can download a free PDF of the book, titled My First School Shooting. Where some children's books have finger holes to help the little ones turn the pages, this one comes riddled with bullet holes.

You can also send a hard copy to your representatives if you really want to drive the point home.