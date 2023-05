Billy Idol shared this cute photo of his reunion with Siouxsie Sioux yesterday on his Instagram:

Fantastic evening catching up with Siouxsie! First time seeing her in 32 years. Looking forward to Saturday night.

They are both playing at Cruel World Fest in Pasadena, which is happening all day Saturday, May 20. Sadly, Adam Ant had to pull out of the festival due to "unforeseen circumstances." I hope all is well with him.

Billy and Siouxsie are both looking great—thanks for sharing, Billy!