I like this fake cake with a big set of grinning teeth that look like dentures. I would be slightly apprehensive to try this if it were a real cake, though. The look in its eyes make me think that it would put a curse on me for eating it. The literal cherries on top are the cutest little addition to this bad boy. The artist who made this funny creation is Nick Douillard.
Fake cake with set of pearly whites
