Indiana Senate to end statewide ban on throwing stars

The state of Indiana, the source of most firearms in the city of Chicago, has long regulated bladed weapons such as knives. Now, thanks to the recently-passed Senate Bill 77, the state's knife laws have expanded to include ninja throwing stars, which were previously unregulated and illegal to possess (at least without a proper ninja license, I presume). The ban was lifted largely due to lobbying efforts on behalf of the mini-golf lobby.

That last part was not a joke. From The Hill:

Senate Bill 77 "actually came from a constituent who owns a putt-putt golf course called Ninja Golf," explained Rogers. "Nearly everyone that I spoke with said, 'Hey, look, if we can throw axes, we can certainly throw throwing stars.'" Some say additional safety measures need to be considered since throwing a star is different from throwing an axe. "It's a double-edged sword," said Richard Deschain, co-owner of Ragnarok Axe Throwing LLC in Indianapolis. He said throwing star blades can get bent and hooked over, increasing someone's odds of getting cut.

An earlier version of the throwing star bill that would have restricted their use to "recreational businesses," but the scope has since been expanded to allow them in almost any environment—with a few exceptions, such as schools and school buses. Children ages 12-17 are allowed to use them, with the written consent of a parent.

Indiana Senate passes bill to legalize throwing stars [Kristen Eskow / The Hill]

Indiana to lift its ban on throwing stars this summer [Kristen Eskow / WIBQ]