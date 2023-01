Testing folding utility knives

Todd at Project Farm has just posted his first testing video for 2023. In it, he tests 16 different brands of utility knives. The knives were tested for comfort, blade storage capacity, blade change efficiency, the force required to extend knife into open position, force to release handle, force to unlock knife, force to slide retractable blade, blade slop, knife lock failure load, and belt clip holding strength.

The good news in the results is that you don't have to spend a lot to get a great folding utility knife. The $13 Fiskars knife tested best overall.