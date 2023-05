I'm a big fan of this ghostly pair of shoes connected to an unusual looking contraption by artist Nik Ramage. The wire that the shoes hang from while they move makes me imagine that I'm watching an invisible tightrope walker, or that the garments hanging from a clothesline have come alive. Ramage's profile states that he is a "Sculptor of useless machines and absurd devices". If those things are up your alley, then give him a follow and see more of his fantastic creations.