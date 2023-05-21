Maker of PS1-style lowpoly Bloodborne demake is now working on "Bloodborne Kart"

When indie dev Lilith Walther's Bloodborne demake hit the scene last year, it was met with near-universal acclaim. Part of that may have been because the Bloodborne fanbase has been starved of content for almost a decade, but Walther's faithful and completely playable recreation of (the first major chunk of) Bloodborne in the jittery, low-poly look of the PS1 soared far beyond the surface-level concept images and videos in a similar vein which circulate online every so often. Not content to simply rest on her laurels, Walther has launched into her next project already – bringing popular community in-joke Bloodborne Kart to life in the same style as PS1-era arcade racers like Crash Team Racing. It started out impressively and has only grown in scope from there – the most recent major update is the announcement of Bloodborne DLC boss Lady Maria as a playable racer, alongside a roster of other recognizable NPCs.

With the coming PlayStation Showcase looming ominously on the horizon, Bloodborne 2 may not be so far off… but if the fanbase meets with disappointment once again, there's at least Bloodborne Kart to look forward to.