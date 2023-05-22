The fascinating reason why yellow dominates TV graphics

Ever wonder why a specific pale golden yellow, termed "Cable Yellow," dominates the graphics of TV programs? John Hess from Filmmaker IQ answers this question with a fascinating exploration of color theory and psychology.

Cable Yellow was omnipresent in the 1970s and 80s, from low-budget infomercials to prime-time show title cards. The primary reason? Its legibility. Yellow, particularly in its combination with red and green, stands out for its superior readability and luminance, according to the additive color system (RGB).

Hess also considers psychological factors. Yellow, often associated with warmth and analogous to an open flame, resonates more naturally than other equally bright colors. It's this familiar, warm glow that made yellow a favorite in title sequences, effortlessly grabbing viewer attention.

Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons, consciously selected yellow for his characters, knowing its brightness would make the show easily identifiable during channel surfing.

[Thumbnail image: Filmmaker IQ/YouTube]