Listen to Duane Betts and Derek Trucks play together on "Stare at the Sun," a tribute to the Allman Brothers Band's Dickey Betts

Duane Betts, son of Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers Band, recently released a new song—a moving tribute to his father—from his upcoming album Wild & Precious Life, which will be released in July, 2023. Joining Betts on the song is Derek Trucks (nephew of Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks, who died in 2017), who formed the Derek Trucks Band in 1994, joined the Allman Brothers Band in 1999, and founded the Tedeschi Trucks Band with his wife Susan Tedeschi in 2010.

Relix describes the song:

The song titled "Stare At The Sun" explores complex themes through masterful guitar work and thoughtful compositions, like many found on the album – and is a sweltering and swampy homage to his father Dicky, which is bolstered by the slick and unmistakable guitar playing of fellow Allman Brothers Band family Derek Trucks. In fact, the title of the song was inspired by Trucks, who told Betts his father is "a player that's not afraid to stare directly at the sun." On the track, the son of The Allman Brothers Band member shows his capacity and fearlessness to do the same with simple opening driving lyrics inspired by his 79-year-old father, crooning, "You'll always be the one true light/ Shadow follows, and we fall behind/ And the cool rain falls like tears/ From my eyes/ You have a dream/ And a restless mind/ Things we bury/ The things we hide/ And we stare at the sun/ No fear/ It burns/ It hurts/ But you know/ Who we serve." The two then embark on a sonic journey, a fitting reverberant homage to the sound that came before them and lives still within them.

It's a great tribute to a terrific guitarist. Here's a live version of the song that was recorded at SLO Brew Rock in San Luis Obispo in April, 2023.

If you want to see Duane Betts live, he's currently touring through the rest of the Summer and early Fall. You can also see the Tedeschi Trucks Band this Summer and Fall, starting June 22, 2023.