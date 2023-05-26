Bear insists on entering a bakery, eats 60 stolen cupcakes outside the premises (video)

Some customers won't take "no" for an answer — such as a pushy black bear who insisted on entering the premises of a bakery in Avon, Connecticut. Frightened employees tried to scare it away three times, with one worker "screaming bloody murder," reports WPRI. But even bloody murder wouldn't stop the determined bear, who barged its way into the bakery's garage and immediately found what it was looking for — somebody else's order of cupcakes.

Knowing the customer is always right, the brazen shoplifter then snarfed down 60 cupcakes right in front of the outdoor security camera (see video below, posted by WPRI 12) before ambling on its merry way.

From WPRI:

Workers at Taste by Spellbound in the town of Avon were loading cakes into a van for delivery on Wednesday when the bear showed up. … Williams told TV station WTNH that she shouted to scare the bear off but it retreated and came back three times. Williams said the bear charged at her so she backed out of the garage and ran. A baker finally got the bear to leave by honking a car horn, Williams said.

Police later arrived, but no arrests were made.

