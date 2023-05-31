Five years ago: Covfefe

"Despite the constant negative press covfefe." — Donald J. Trump

Remember when the Orange Menace baffled the world with a masterful typo? A mere five years ago, but it feels like a lifetime! I believe the best answer for what he was trying to say was, "coverage." It remains easier to believe Trump is a gibbering fool.

From Wikipedia:

Covfefe (/koʊˈfɛfi/ koh-FEH-fee,[2] /kəvˈfifi/)[3] is a nonsense word, widely presumed to be a typo, that Donald Trump used in a viral tweet when he was President of the United States. It instantly became an Internet meme.

Six minutes after midnight (EDT) on May 31, 2017, Trump tweeted, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe".[4] He deleted the tweet six hours later but implied that its wording was intentional. Most media outlets presumed that he had meant to type "coverage". White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stated, "I think the President and a small group of people know exactly what he meant."[5]